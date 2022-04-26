Former Domino's Exec Dennis Maloney Joins Garnett Station Partners as Operating Partner

Garnett Station Partners, LLC, a New York-based principal investment firm founded in 2013 by Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane that manages over $1 billion of assets, announced that Dennis Maloney has joined the firm as Operating Partner. In this role, Maloney will work with Garnett Station’s portfolio companies to drive innovation and enhance digital strategies.

“We are delighted to welcome one of the industry’s most accomplished innovators to Garnett Station as we continue to strengthen the capabilities of our growing team," says Alex Sloane, Co-founder and Managing Partner. “His strong background and deep expertise across operations, digital innovation, marketing and e-commerce will add tremendous value as we continue to help build sustainable, long-term businesses.”

“Garnett Station has a successful track record of creating value at its portfolio companies, leveraging innovation and technology to drive outsized growth. I look forward to working with Alex, Matt and the entire investment team to add value for GSP,” adds Maloney.

Prior to joining Garnett Station, Maloney spent 12 years at Domino’s Pizza leading the company’s digital transformation and innovation strategies as Chief Digital Officer and most recently as SVP and Chief Innovation Officer. Maloney’s previous experience also includes more than 14 years in marketing and e-commerce at leading global companies including The Coca-Cola Co. and Procter & Gamble. Maloney served in the U.S. Navy as a submarine officer as well as instructing at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and a M.M.E. degree from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.