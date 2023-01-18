Former McDonald's Exec Sharon Webster Tolin Name ILLES Foods VP of Product Development

ILLES Foods, a nearly 100-year-old, family-owned and run, food manufacturing company, announces today industry veteran Sharon Webster Tolin as the new vice president of Product Development. With over 25 years of experience in food science, culinary innovation and marketing, in her new role, Webster Tolin leads a team of food scientists and chefs that help customers translate consumer demands into craveable products.

As part of the Leadership Team, Webster Tolin works closely with ILLES Foods’ food safety and quality assurance, operations, marketing, sales and supply chain teams, planning and managing the strategic development of new and unique culinary solutions for customers. She brings to the table an incredible breadth of experience in both the grocery retail and restaurant industry as well as in the food manufacturing and processing sectors. With a unique blend of culinary and marketing expertise, her career has been largely focused on providing operators with items and menus that drive growth, bring flavor innovation and enhance food quality. Her previous experience includes leading food innovation teams at some of the world’s most beloved consumer brands, such as PepsiCo, McDonald’s and Yum! Brands.

“Sharon’s appointment is a significant step forward as we continue to build on our 96-year history of custom flavors, creativity and food safety while delivering on our long-term strategic vision”, says Cristin Illes Kahale, ILLES Foods’ CEO. “Our talented people are one of ILLES Foods’ biggest assets. Onboarding Sharon exemplifies our commitment to hiring the best team possible. She is a world-class executive, who can bring fresh energy and leadership to help drive excellence across every aspect of our business.”

“ILLES Foods is known for its exceptional customer experience and deep-rooted innovation,” says Sharon Webster Tolin. “I am pleased to join a company that values partnerships, food quality and excellence so highly, and I look forward to working with the team to create new favorites for customers and consumers".

A native of Oklahoma, she received a BS in Biological Science from the University of Oklahoma. She serves on the Board of Elite Youth ProSkills Basketball Club, a proud member of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. ProSkills has helped over 250 student-athletes obtain college scholarships through elite training and mentorship.