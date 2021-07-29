Former &pizza Exec Chloe Rosenthal Promoted to VP at Millman Search Group

Chloe Rosenthal is named Vice President at Millman Search Group. The promotion is due, in part, to her unique experience over the last decade working for hyper-growth startups to help supercharge new and emerging brands. Rosenthal is an innovative forward-thinker when it comes to job placement trends. She explains that companies struggling to find top talent in the post- COVID hiring environment should "commit to recruiting nationally and adopt a willingness to consider candidates who are currently out of work as a result of the pandemic.”

Rosenthal has developed a unique expertise across the human resources spectrum and has led organizations through creation, growth, and stabilization stages. Chloe's experience developing human resource systems and strategies has enabled her to help organizations take their enterprises to the next level. In many cases, she works with startups to solidify their brands and develop workforces critical to their future growth.

Rosenthal previously served as Director of Human Resources at &pizza, a startup fast-casual pizza concept headquartered in Washington, D.C. During Rosenthal's time as part of its leadership team, &pizza doubled its number of locations along the East Coast and grew its workforce by more than fifty percent. Before joining &pizza, she served as the Director of Human Resources at Honest Tea, a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company. Rosenthal was part of the leadership team during Honest Tea's transition from an independently owned business to a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company. Prior to Honest Tea, Rosenthal held multiple management positions at Discovery Communications, Inc. for eight years.

Rosenthal's prior experience proves she can provide critical insights and guidance regarding building a committed workforce that companies need during their startup years when business owners need to remain focused on developing and refining their business operations. Mark Millman, CEO and Founder of Millman Search Group, explains, “we’re so excited to see Chloe in this new position. Her leadership, knowledge, and vast experience will take the Millman Search Group to the next level. This is a pivotal moment for many industries where the hybrid work model becomes more the norm. Chloe’s guidance through the transformation is proving to be crucial for many of our clients.“