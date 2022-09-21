Former Starbucks Exec Troy Alstead Joins RASA's Board

RASA, the Indian fast-casual brand making Indian cuisine and culture more accessible to all, announced the appointment of former Starbucks chief operating officer, Troy Alstead, as an independent member of RASA’s Board of Directors. Alstead will serve a supervisory role working closely with RASA founders, Sahil Rahman and Rahul Vinod, in making key business decisions and providing operational, financial, and strategic guidance as they continue to grow the RASA brand.

Alstead’s extensive experience building brands from the ground up includes 24 years of dedicated service to Starbucks Corporation, last serving as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, he served in a number of operational, general management, and finance roles, including the positions of Group President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer.

In addition to his impressive career at Starbucks, Alstead is the founder of Ocean5, a sustainability-focused entertainment and events venue, Table 47, a restaurant focused on responsible sourcing and operations, and The Cup Coffee Lounge. He also serves as a member of the board of directors for Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Levi Strauss & Co., OYO Global, and previously served on the board of directors at TopGolf.

“We are honored to welcome Troy to the RASA Board of Directors. His deep understanding of operational excellence, growth strategy, company culture, and new market expansion will help us to accelerate our growth plans and improve both our team and guest experience,” says Rahman. “He is a visionary leader with a passion for culture and sustainability and his unique understanding of small business, alongside his global experience and perspective, will be invaluable for us as we build our team and pursue our mission of making Indian cuisine accessible and sharing flavorful healthy meals with our communities.”

“I am fortunate to be able to serve on the boards of a number of incredible companies and am very selective about which I am part of. They must have clear opportunities for profitable growth; strong values; a commitment to having a positive impact on people and the environment; and passionate, innovative, talented leaders,” said Alstead. “From my first introduction to RASA, it was apparent that the company and leaders embrace all of those qualities and commitments. Rahul and Sahil’s entrepreneurial drive, commitment to building their business in a sustainable way, and powerful vision introducing authentic, delicious, and nutritious Indian cuisine in a more approachable and fun way make me excited to be a part of the team and to contribute to bringing their vision to life in more and more communities.”