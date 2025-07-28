As Peruvian cuisine garners global recognition—most recently with a Peruvian restaurant earning the title of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants for the second time in three years—Brasa Peruvian Kitchen is positioned to lead the charge in making the cuisine a fast-casual staple across North America and beyond.

Founded by New York-based restaurateur Michel Falcon, Brasa is not a traditional Peruvian restaurant. Instead, it draws from Peru’s most flavorful and health-forward superfood ingredients to craft warm bowls, vibrant salads, protein smoothies, and more—designed to meet the modern diner where they are.

“We’re not trying to replicate your abuela’s kitchen,” says Falcon. “We’re honoring the soul of Peruvian cuisine while building a scalable, wellness-driven concept our North American guests already love.”

After launching in the basement of a coffee roasting facility as a ghost kitchen during the pandemic in 2021, Brasa has grown into a five-unit corporate brand with locations in Toronto and New York, and a sixth planned for fall 2025. Its momentum, mission, and management style have earned the attention for their modern approach to hospitality and company culture—including industry-leading employee retention, pay transparency, and talent development, inspired by Falcon’s background in organizational leadership and company culture.

Now, Brasa is entering its next phase: franchising and Series A fundraising—with plans to expand across North America, Europe, Japan, and China over the next five years.

To guide this transformation, Falcon has welcomed revered industry veteran Doug Fry, former President, Subway North America and McDonald’s Canada executive, as his Strategic Advisor. Fry brings decades of leadership experience scaling some of the restaurant world’s most recognized brands. His advisory role will focus on franchise operations, supply chain and go-to-market strategy.

“Doug is one of the most respected minds in food service,” says Falcon. “He’s the mentor I trust to help us leapfrog the common pitfalls that young franchise brands face—and to help me evolve from founder to CEO of a global company while maintaining our entrepreneurial DNA.”

Fry’s appointment marks a significant milestone in Brasa’s evolution, signaling the brand’s commitment to operational excellence and long-term scalability.

“I’ve known Michel for many years and have always been inspired by the culture he builds and the active servant leadership he brings to the Brands with which he has worked. He has the rare combination of vision, values, and discipline. Brasa’s positioning within the global food trend of Peruvian cuisine—and its modern, scalable model—make it one of the most exciting concepts I’ve seen in years.”

To lead its North American franchising efforts, Brasa has retained Rich Greenstein and the DLA Piper team—one of the most respected legal minds in global franchising.

Brasa’s Series A round, set to begin in fall 2025, will fund executive team expansion and franchise development infrastructure. The brand is targeting multi-unit operators with proven restaurant experience and strong back-office capabilities as its ideal franchise partners.

Brasa Peruvian Kitchen is a modern fast-casual restaurant brand inspired by the bold, nutritious flavors of Peru. Founded in 2021 by Falcon, Brasa operates corporate locations in Toronto and New York, with plans to expand globally through strategic franchising and partnerships.