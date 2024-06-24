Dutch Bros announced the appointment of Todd Penegor to its Board of Directors, where he will serve as an independent director. Penegor brings extensive executive leadership experience from his tenure as President and CEO of The Wendy’s Company, along with previous roles at Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company).

“Todd is a values-based leader who drives performance and results through empowerment. His commitment to focusing on quality products and quality people is a common thread between his work and the work we’re doing at Dutch Bros,” says Christine Barone, CEO and president of Dutch Bros. “We look forward to leveraging his extensive experience as we continue to build a Board of Directors that understands the unique needs of a high growth company dedicated to scaling not only performance, but culture.”

Penegor has more than 20 years experience in executive leadership in the food products and consumer goods industries. He most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer at The Wendy’s Company before retiring in February, 2024. He joined the company in 2013 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to his tenure at The Wendy’s Company, Penegor held several key leadership positions at Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company) and Ford Motor Company.

“Through my career, I’ve been fortunate to lead great brands working with strong leaders to unlock accelerated growth, keeping a focus on people and connecting to the communities we served,” says Penegor. “I am very excited to partner with Christine and her team to continue to accelerate the growth of a very special brand.”