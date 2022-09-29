Forner Chick-fil-A Exec Graciela Chadwick Joins Crumbl Cookies as COO

Graciela Chadwick, a former executive at Chick-fil-A, is taking the role of Chief Operations Officer at Crumbl Cookies starting in early November. In her new position, Chadwick will focus on achieving operational excellence for the brand while bolstering franchise partner success.

“Graciela has proven experience in helping some of the strongest brands in the world optimize operations and plan strategically for success,” says Jason McGowan, CEO of Crumbl Cookies. “As a franchise with nearly 600 locations across the country, consistent and smooth operational processes are critical to success at Crumbl Cookies—we can’t wait to see how Graciela takes us to the next level!”

Hailing from Mexico City, Chadwick’s first opportunity in the states was with KPMG where she assisted clients in streamlining processes through automation and optimization. She took her expertise to Burger King Corporation, where she implemented the back-office system overhaul for the 610 corporate-owned restaurants. She later moved to the Operations Department, where she implemented key strategic initiatives.

In 2008, Chadwick joined the Chick-fil-A Corporation and has been in a myriad of roles for the last 13 years. Most recently, she held an executive role in Strategy and Insights, streamlining operations and helping achieve operational success for both Chick-fil-A franchise partners and customers.

Graciela’s role in the company will follow that of Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Cookies Co-founder and newly-transitioned Chief Branding Officer. “I’m eager to continue building Crumbl with Jason, Graciela, and other Crumbl executives,” said Hemsley. “With her focus on operations and my dedication to brand development, we’re set to level up.”

“Our society needs more face-to-face time with family and friends. There is no better time than now for a brand to help everyone make meaningful connections with those they love,” says Chadwick. “I think Crumbl is at the intersection of fun, care, and relationship building—their mission is literally to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world! I am eager to help them in bringing that vision to fruition.”