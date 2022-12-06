Fosters Freeze to Open North Salinas, California Location

Fosters Freeze, the California-based made-to-order fast food chain, will open their North Salinas location on Saturday, December 10th. The new location debuts the brand’s first new ground up store built in 28 years with a modern yet nostalgic new look.

To celebrate the grand opening, the new North Salinas Fosters Freeze location will offer three days of gift card giveaways along with other prizes to be given out at random to guests. The giveaways include:

● Saturday, December 10th: Ten (10) lucky winners will win a $100 gift card.

● Sunday, December 11th: Ten (10) lucky winners will win a $50 gift card.

● Monday, December 12th: Ten (10) lucky winners will win a $25 gift card.

● Saturday, December 10th-Monday, December 12th: Guests will have a chance to win a 50” TV, an Apple iPad, or an Apple TV.

Owned by longtime local Foster Freeze franchisees Jared and Bruce Abbott, the North Salinas will debut an updated look and buildout for the brand that pays homage to the vintage elements of the brand, while taking it into the 21st century. Currently the Abbott’s own and operate 5 Fosters Freeze locations, with the North Salinas location opening bringing their count to 6 units.

“We’ve been trying to find the perfect spot in North Salinas for a Fosters Freeze for decades,” says Jared Abbott. “I remember going to school at North Salinas High School and always getting asked when we’d bring one to the North Side. We’re excited to finally open our doors and be able to more conveniently serve members of the North Salinas community who had been previously driving to our Main Street location.”

The updated look is inspired by iconic California Mid-Century Style and based on one of the original Fosters Freeze locations and the subsequent evolution of the recognizable big blue roofs.

“Fosters Freeze has been part of many Californian’s families for multiple generations, and we wanted the new design to bring back those memories of nostalgia. We played up the amazing blue roof, the iconic logo and Little Foster as part of the design and are staying tried and true to our beloved soft serve and menu that fans have loved for decades,” explains Neal Dahya, President of Fosters Freeze. “We are excited for the city of Salinas to get the first location in this new look,” Dahya continues.

The North Salinas location is the 68th for the concept, and the flagship design for their new direction of branding as they continue to expand.

The North Salinas Fosters Freeze is located at 105 E. Boronda Rd, North Salinas, CA. The new location will be open seven days a week from 5am to 1am.