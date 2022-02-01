Founders Table Restaurant Group Adds Pendulum CEO Robbie Robinson to Board of Directors

Founders Table Restaurant Group, parent company of CHOPT Creative Salad Company and Dos Toros Taqueria announces Robbie Robinson, Pendulum Co-Founder and CEO, as the latest addition to its board of directors. Pendulum recently made a significant investment in Founders Table's latest capital raise, joining L-Catteron, Founders Table's largest shareholder. Pendulum, a strategic growth investing and advisory platform, is reimagining the investment ecosystem to build the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs. With Pendulum’s support and Robinson’s strategic guidance, Founders Table will focus on introducing a new franchise platform that prioritizes inclusion and making additional investments in restaurant brands led by diverse founders.

Founders Table, which launched in January 2020 to create, acquire and cultivate innovative and profitable founder-led companies, will leverage Robinson’s deep expertise and business acumen as they continue to grow their roster of culinary concepts.

“We are extremely proud to have Robbie join the Founders Table’s Board of Directors and to have his hand in guiding our organization towards continued success,” says Nick Marsh, CEO of Founders Table. “Robbie and his team at Pendulum bring their invaluable perspective to helping us realize our vision of expanding healthy, fast casual options in, and led by, diverse communities.”

In addition to joining the Board, last month Pendulum partnered with Founders Table to invest in FIELDTRIP, the NYC-based fast casual rice-bowl concept launched by James Beard award-winning, Harlem-based chef, JJ Johnson.