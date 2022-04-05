Founders Table Restaurant Group Announces A William Allen III as Chairman

Founders Table Restaurant Group, parent company of CHOPT Creative Salad Company and Dos Toros Taqueria, announces A. William Allen III, as the Chairman of its Board of Directors. Bill Allen’s experience and influence in the restaurant industry is unmatched with companies both large and small. Bill was the CEO and Chairman of Bloomin Brands during which he oversaw the take private of the company in 2007. Previously he was co-founder of Fleming’s which he grew and ultimately sold to Bloomin’ Brands. He served as President and CEO of La Madeleine. Over the past 10 years, Bill has leveraged that experience as an investor and advisor to many of the great growth brands in the restaurant industry today - including Barteca, Hopdoddy, Mendocino Farms, PF Changs, Piada, Uncle Julio’s and Velvet Taco. Each of those roles have been as part of a long term partnership with L-Catterton who is also the largest shareholder of Founders Table.

Founders Table, which launched in January 2020 to create, acquire and cultivate innovative and profitable founder-led companies, will leverage Allen’s deep expertise and business acumen as they continue to grow their roster of culinary concepts.

“Bill is a long time mentor and friend,” says Nick Marsh, CEO of Founders Table. “We have worked together for the past 10 years. He will be instrumental to me in crafting our growth strategy and shaping the organization to continue our profitable growth”

Allen is the latest addition to the Board, following Robbie Robinson of Pendulum last month and its recent partnership with Founders Table to invest in FIELDTRIP led by James Beard award-winning chef JJ Johnson.