Four Mr Gatti's Pizza Locations Switch Ownership

Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain with a rich nostalgic history, announced that four of its established locations will continue their legacies under fresh new ownership as their longtime owners embrace retirement. Taking the reins from these franchise owners who built their respective Mr Gatti’s locations into beloved community hubs are Ray Davis and Mark Tabler in Ashland, KY., Eric and Marsha Warren in Corbin, KY., Stacy and Charlotte Willis in Elizabethtown, KY., and Kirk Jefferies in Evansville, Ind.

The outgoing owners, Dan Pyles and Rocky Gibbs of Ashland; Deb Slone, Connie Irick, and Leilani Wright of Corbin; Woody Neel of Elizabethtown, and John Zeidler of Evansville, have been pillars in their respective communities, some of whom have been with the Brand since as early as 1980. From hosting birthday parties to local sports team celebrations, the locations led by these successful entrepreneurs have offered more than just pizza; they've provided a sense of community.

“We're thankful for the strong foundation laid by our outgoing owners and excited for our new franchisees to build on that legacy,” says Jim Phillips, CEO at Mr Gatti’s Pizza. “As we welcome Ray, Mark, Eric, Marsha, Stacy, Charlotte, and Kirk, we are not only passing the torch but also are reinforcing our commitment to quality and service as we enter a new chapter for Mr Gatti's Pizza.”

This succession speaks to the strong franchise community that Mr Gatti's Pizza has built over the years. Each of the outgoing owners expressed confidence in the incoming teams, a sentiment that echoes throughout the franchise network. With the new owners now set to bring their visions and energy to these locations, customers can be reassured that the legacy of great food and community will be in good hands for years to come.