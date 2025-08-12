Four brands. Four growth stories. One powerhouse portfolio. Savory Fund is celebrating major national recognition as Houston TX Hot Chicken, Via 313, Mo’ Bettahs Hawiian-Style Food, and South Block all earn spots on the 2025 Inc. 5000 — with Houston TX Hot Chicken ranking an astounding No. 217.

This year’s honorees include:

Houston TX Hot Chicken (No. 217) – Known for its crave-worthy spice and high-energy vibe, this hot chicken concept — which has both corporate and franchise units — has quickly become one of the nation’s fastest-growing restaurant brands with 29 locations in seven states.

Via 313 (No. 2050) – Serving authentic Detroit-style pizza in Texas and beyond, Via 313 has built a cult following for its caramelized crusts and bold flavors with now 25 locations in three states.

Mo' Bettahs Hawaiian-Style Food (No. 2868) – Bringing the warmth and tradition of Hawaiian plate lunches to now 66 locations across seven states, Mo' Bettahs continues to win fans with its authentic cuisine and "Aloha spirit" hospitality.

South Block (No. 4829) – A leader in the better-for-you category, South Block's fresh acai bowls, smoothies, and juices are energizing neighborhoods throughout the Mid-Atlantic with 20 locations in three markets.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a data-driven look at the most successful independent businesses in the U.S., celebrating sustained revenue growth, innovation, and resilience.

“It’s rare enough for a single brand to make the Inc. 5000 list, so having four in one portfolio is a testament to the extraordinary founders and teams behind each concept,” said Andrew K. Smith, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Savory Fund. “Our job is to give these brands the capital, resources, and operational support they need to scale without losing the magic that made them great. This recognition proves that model works — and that the best is yet to come.”

Since its founding, Savory Fund has partnered with emerging restaurant brands such as Swig, Mo’ Bettahs, R&R BBQ, Hash Kitchen, and Hawkers Asian Street Food to provide capital, operational expertise, and a shared services platform designed to accelerate expansion while preserving brand authenticity.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm — they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information on Savory Fund and its portfolio, visit savoryfund.com.