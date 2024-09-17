Foxtrot, the upscale modern corner store known for its cafe and carefully curated selection of products from local makers, will reopen its second location at 1562 N. Wells in Old Town on September 19th. The reopening will feature an expanded coffee experience and a reimagined food offering, both of which will roll out across all stores.

Foxtrot is taking its café experience to the next level with an expanded, full-day menu featuring delicious breakfast, lunch, and afternoon offerings, including:

Revamped Food Program: Breakfast Tacos: New ingredients, including braised barbacoa, grilled poblano peppers, and thick-cut pepper bacon Pressed Paninis: Made-fresh-daily panini sandwiches with house-developed and fresh baked La Boulangerie bread Farm to Bowl Salads: Freshly made Broccoli Caesar, Greek Farro, and Seeds & Greens salads with protein-based and vegetarian options available The operations will include significantly faster fulfillment times and fresher ingredients

Exclusive Coffee Blends: The Milk Man Blend, Early Train Espresso, retail beans and CPG selections from Chicago-based partners, including Metric and Kyoto Black

Private Rear Patio: In addition to the front patio on Wells St., this space includes a 600 sq ft. patio secluded from North Ave with shaded seating for up to 30 patrons.

“Foxtrot’s latest updates, from our beloved gummies, coffee, hot food and CPG products, continue to embody Foxtrot’s commitment to delivering high-quality products with a personal touch. Whether it’s through our partnerships with local makers or the innovative brands we showcase, we’re constantly evolving to bring our customers the very best—every single day,” said Foxtrot Chairman Mike LaVitola.

Foxtrot Café & Market is offering exciting promotions to celebrate the grand opening. On September 19th, enjoy a free coffee from 6-10 AM—no purchase necessary—along with complimentary samples of our new cookies and berry chai refresher. Then, on September 20th, join us for Happy Hour starting at 3 PM, featuring $4 local draft pours and $7 wine pours until close.

Foxtrot will welcome patrons on the outdoor patio this Saturday for refreshing tastings and treats from some of its favorite local partners as the city celebrates the final days of summer.