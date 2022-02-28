Franchisee Fresh Dining Concepts Acquires 73 Auntie Anne's Locations

Fresh Dining Concepts recently completed its sixth acquisition in less than 10 months…and this deal is its biggest yet.

The rapidly-expanding, high-performing franchisee group best known for its ownership and operations in all four Focus Brands snacks concepts, has purchased 73 Auntie Anne’s locations from Double P Corporation. With the acquisition, Fresh Dining Concepts expands from its previous 73 locations to a notable 146 stores in the Focus Brands snacks family.

“Hats off to the Double P team for building a wonderful collection of Auntie Anne’s locations. We were beyond impressed with the portfolio and see this as a clear expression of our strategic expansion plans,” says Kevin Bush, Chief Strategy Officer for Fresh Dining Concepts and one of the architects of the acquisition and overarching growth strategy.

Since April of 2021, Fresh Dining Concepts, under the leadership of company CEO Luis San Miguel, has grown from 50 locations to today’s 146. The increased footprint comes through the aforementioned six acquisitions and multiple store developments. Fresh Dining Concepts plans to keep its attention on acquisitions and is also keenly intent on supplementing that with new store development. Post acquisition, the multi-unit, multi-brand franchisee operates in 12 DMAs across 17 total states, with more than 1,100 employees. Previously, Fresh Dining Concepts operated exclusively on the East Coast and Texas. Now, it owns and operates locations from the Midwest to West Coast as well.

In addition to Auntie Anne’s, the Miami-based, franchisee group operates within the Cinnabon and Carvel franchise networks. In the near future, it will complete the development of its first Jamba Juice location, rounding out its operations in all four Focus Brands snacks concepts.

“This is a major achievement for us. Completing the deal with Double P reinforces our aggressive growth strategy and confirms our ascension as one of the largest franchise operators,” says San Miguel, who was previously a senior finance executive and most recently a Burger King franchisee. “We are maintaining a growth-focused mindset, and that includes 2022 and the immediate years that follow.”

Acquiring Double P Corporation comes on the heels of another development agreement for Fresh Dining Concepts with Focus Brands. In late-2021, it inked a deal to develop 10 co-branded Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon locations in the five New York City boroughs over the next four years.

In the near and distant future, Fresh Dining Concepts plans to continue to grow within the Focus Brands family and with additional brands.