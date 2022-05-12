Franchisee GPS Hospitality Promotes Mike Kovac to COO of Popeyes and Pizza Hut

GPS Hospitality, one the nation’s largest franchisees of BURGER KING, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Pizza Hut, today announces the promotion of Mike Kovac to Chief Operating Officer for Popeyes and Pizza Hut.

“Mike has been an instrumental part of GPS Hospitality’s growth strategy, having led our team through multiple acquisitions as well as the expansion into the Popeyes and Pizza Hut Brands,” says Michael Lippert, President for GPS Hospitality. “Mike’s natural leadership skills coupled with his experience with Popeyes and Pizza Hut gives him great insight and makes his well deserving of this promotion.”

In his new role as COO for the Popeyes and Pizza Hut Division at GPS, Kovac will continue to provide leadership for the operations teams in more than 80 Popeyes and Pizza Huts restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Kovac’s promotion will allow him to focus on leading these two brands’ teams as well as position GPS Hospitality for further prosperity and expansion opportunities.

A Quick Service Restaurant industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, Kovac got his start as an Assistant Manager at Arby’s. He worked his way up through the ranks of RTM Restaurant Group, Arby’s largest franchisee, and went on to become Vice President of Operations of Wendy’s/Arby’s Restaurant Group. Kovac also achieved great successes with Mrs. Winner’s and Church’s Chicken.

“In this new role I look forward to continuing to invest in our Popeyes and Pizza Hut teams at GPS Hospitality,” Kovac says. “It is gratifying and invigorating to be part of and lead such an exceptional team.”

GPS Hospitality has grown to manage nearly 500 BURGER KING, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Pizza Hut franchise locations nationwide. With its Goal-focused, People-oriented and Service-obsessed approach to franchise management, GPS Hospitality sustains rapid growth by attracting and retaining the top talent in the quick-service restaurant food industry.