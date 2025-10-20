Hillsdale residents no longer have to travel to Coldwater or Jackson to enjoy the Colonel’s iconic 11 herbs and spices! On Tuesday, Oct. 21, KBP Brands, one of the nation’s largest restaurant franchise groups, will open its newest KFC location at 3335 W. Carleton Road, near Hillsdale College and the Hillsdale College Dow Hotel and Conference Center.

The new location is optimized for drive-thru, carryout, and digital orders with limited seating and will be the first KFC of this kind in the U.S.

Following a 10:30 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony and throughout the day, grand-opening day guests will receive a coupon for a free eight-piece bucket of drums and thighs. Additional giveaways and discounts will be available throughout opening week including a three-piece chicken tenders combo for $5.99 or an eight-piece meal for $18.99, only valid at the Hillsdale location.

KBP owns more than 800 KFC locations. The Hillsdale restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.