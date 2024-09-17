Roy Rogers Restaurants announced the acquisition of its corporate location in Waldorf, Maryland by successful Multi-Unit Franchisee and long-time Roy Rogers partner, Mohammad Haque. This acquisition marks Haque’s seventh Roy Rogers restaurant, with three locations in Alexandria, Virginia, and four in suburban Maryland.

For the past seven years, Haque has consistently shown his skill and passion of the legacy brand by purchasing established locations and investing resources to upgrade them aesthetically and operationally. His efforts have refreshed and advanced each store, supporting the corporate mission to modernize the brand.

Roy Rogers recently introduced a refranchising program as part of its franchise growth strategy in Maryland and Virginia. This initiative empowers prospective franchisees to join the longstanding brand by acquiring existing corporate stores, providing a solid foundation for future independent locations.

“The support from Roy Rogers has been instrumental to my success, and I’m excited to serve the Waldorf community that has been loyal to the brand for so many years,” says Mohammad Haque.

Haque’s approach serves as an exemplary model for other franchisees. The Waldorf location offers a solid foundation of customers and sales to build on. Additionally, he receives seasoned support from the franchisor. This enables Haque to focus on improving the customer experience every day to increase transactions and store revenues.

“We’re grateful for Mohammad’s dedication to our brand and his faith in our team,” says Jim Plamondon, Co-President of Roy Rogers. “His dedication to improving each store he acquires is commendable, and we are confident that the Waldorf location will thrive under his leadership.”

Roy Rogers Restaurants actively seeks strategic thinking multi-unit operators to support its expansion plans through its new refranchising program. Opportunities are available in Maryland and Virginia for franchisees seeking a proven brand, modernized with tech-driven systems, seasoned leadership, and a fiercely faithful multi-generational following for the brand’s long-celebrated history. With 23 company-owned restaurants and 17 franchise locations in six states, the brand aims to grow opportunistically with the right partners.