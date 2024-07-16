Andrew Sternburg of Franchisor Advisory Partners and Dominique Main of BrightFran announced their strategic alliance. This collaboration leverages their combined expertise to provide unparalleled support and growth opportunities for franchisors worldwide.

BrightFran, led by Dominique Main, has been a beacon of innovation and success in the franchising industry. With a mission to empower franchisors with the tools and knowledge needed for sustainable growth, BrightFran has established itself as a leader in the field. Dominique’s visionary approach and dedication have been instrumental in the company’s success.

Andrew brings a wealth of experience from his tenure with Dunkin’ Brands (now part of Inspire Brands) and various other ventures, including over three years as Chief Development Officer of Gong cha, a global bubble tea franchise. As a key player at Dunkin’, Andrew was instrumental in expanding the brand’s footprint throughout the US. His strategic insights and leadership have consistently driven success, making him a respected figure in the franchising community.

The collaboration between Andrew and Dominique is poised to revolutionize the support system for franchisors. Combining Andrew’s extensive development and strategic experience with Dominique’s innovative solutions, this partnership will offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to maximize franchise growth and efficiency.

This strategic alliance marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for both Franchisor Advisory Partners and BrightFran. Stay tuned for more updates and initiatives that will redefine the franchising landscape.