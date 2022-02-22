Frank Mayer Rolls Out New Bill Payment Kiosk

Kiosk and display manufacturer Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. recently announced the addition of the Gateway kiosk to its line of standard self-service kiosks. The new unit provides a bill payment option for companies looking to offer automated cash payment and recycling.

The kiosk has robust payment handling capabilities. Not only can it accept EMV contactless cards or cash payments, but it also dispenses exact change. Bill payment self-service solutions easily serve industries like government and municipalities, retail, attractions, and more.

“As a whole, self-service technology provides multiple benefits centered on convenience and ease-of-use,” says Mike Mayer, President at Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. “But the specific advantage of a bill payment kiosk is providing a variety of payment options to customers at accessible locations.”

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. is a leader in the development of interactive kiosks, in-store merchandising displays, and store fixtures for businesses nationwide. The company helps retailers and brands utilize the latest display solutions and technologies to create engaging customer experiences.