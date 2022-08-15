Franke Foodservice Systems Appoints Peter Revesz as CEO

Franke Foodservice Systems, a leading provider of comprehensive equipment and facilities solutions, announced the appointment of Peter Revesz to CEO effective September 1, 2022. Mr. Revesz will report to Patrik Wohlhauser, CEO of parent Franke Group, who has led the division on an interim basis since February of this year. Mr. Revesz will join the Franke Group Executive Board and will be based at the Division’s headquarters in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Mr. Revesz joined Franke in early 2021. In the role of president of the Americas business unit, he led the firm’s U.S. operations as a manufacturer, distributor and program management partner to some of the largest foodservice and convenience retail chains in the world. As CEO of the division, with more than 1,800 employees and net sales of nearly $1.1 billion, Mr. Revesz will seek to expand the scope of Franke's facility-related equipment, supplies and service portfolio into the quick-service restaurant and the c-store segments.

Mr. Wohlhauser said he was pleased to fill this important leadership position from within the company. "Peter has successfully navigated the Americas business unit through many challenges," says Mr. Wohlhauser. "His long-standing international experience in production, development and sales will help us to further strengthen Franke Foodservice Systems' leading global position."

Prior to joining Franke, Mr. Revesz served Hilti, Inc. as president and CEO of Hilti Mexico and previously as head of the company's Southeast U.S. region. He has extensive development and production experience in Asia, as well. Mr. Revesz studied Electrical Engineering at Kettering University in Flint, Michigan, and obtained his MBA from the Owen School of Management, Vanderbilt University in Nashville.