Franke Foodservice Systems Appoints Toby Campbell to VP of Global Marketing

Franke Foodservice Systems, a leading provider of comprehensive equipment and facilities solutions, announced the appointment of Toby Campbell to Vice President of Global Marketing effective immediately. Ms. Campbell will report to Peter Revesz, CEO of Franke Foodservice Systems division of Franke Group. She will relocate to the vicinity of the Division’s global headquarters in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Ms Campbell will work to create combined and cohesive marketing and product management teams across all regions for improved alignment and exchange of best practices. “Toby will work to further improve our competitive position and to be a better partner to our customers,” noted Mr. Revesz.

Ms. Campbell has more than 20 years of marketing experience and a proven track record in product and brand management. Before joining Franke, she worked for Marmon Foodservice Technologies, most recently as Vice President of Marketing and Product Management. Prior to that, she served as Marketing Director at various companies, including Unilever. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and a Master's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the University of Cincinnati, USA.