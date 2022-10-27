Frankford Candy and Dunkin' Team Up for Holiday Treats

Frankford Candy, a leader in the licensed confections and gifts industry, and Dunkin’ are teaming up again this holiday season to introduce new chocolate candies inspired by fan-favorite Dunkin’ beverages and donuts. The new Dunkin’ Box O’ Chocolates, along with two new Hot Chocolate BOMB varieties – Dunkaccino and Spicy – are beginning to roll out this month and will be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.

“The Dunkin’ brand is beloved for its delicious variety of donuts and beverages enjoyed by people throughout the day,” says Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. “Now when the Dunkin’ craving strikes, fans can find some of their favorite flavors in the candy aisle. Our new Dunkin’ Box O’ Chocolates and Dunkin’ Hot Chocolate BOMB varieties are perfect for a simple pick-me-up treat or for sharing or gifting while supplies last this holiday season.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Frankford Candy again this holiday season to bring America’s beloved donut flavors in new donut flavor-filled chocolates,” says Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin’. “Back by popular demand, Dunkin’ beverage-inspired seasonal Hot Chocolate BOMB varieties will include two new flavors and will surely excite fans.”

New Dunkin’ holiday candies

The new Dunkin’ Box O’ Chocolates features 12 individually wrapped donut-shaped filled chocolates in three fan-favorite flavors from Dunkin’:

Boston Kreme: A milk chocolate shell with the smooth and delicious chocolate and vanilla cream filling combination of a classic Boston cream pie.

Brownie Batter: A milk chocolate shell with a rich and decadent Brownie Batter-flavored cream filling, inspired by Dunkin’s popular Valentine’s Day limited-time donut.

Chocolate Creme: A white chocolate shell with a milk chocolate cream filling for a perfectly balanced bite

The chocolates are packaged in a box that resembles the iconic Dunkin’ MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats box. Fans can find them at Walmart, Target, Publix, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and Five Below stores at a suggested retail price of $6.99.

The Original and Mint Dunkin’ Hot Chocolate BOMB varieties are back by popular demand along with the following two new varieties: