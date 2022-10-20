Frankie Martin's Garden, 9 Mile Garden to Host Events Throughout October

During the month of October, 9 Mile Garden and Frankie Martin’s Garden will host a multitude of events for everyone to enjoy. Frankie Martin’s Garden and 9 Mile Garden are food truck gardens in Affton, MO, and Cottleville, MO, respectively. Both feature 26’ outdoor LED screens, turf, an indoor space, firepits, rotating food trucks, and bars.

Both Gardens feature trivia, yoga, music bingo, NFL Tailgating, and live music. Trivia is every Monday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Music bingo consists of bingo with songs, name that tune, sing-alongs, and free drinks from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. It is free to play for all ages and is held Thursdays at Frankie Martin’s Garden and Saturdays at 9 Mile Garden. Citra Fitness and Movement hosts yoga at 9 Mile Garden every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Frankie’s Yoga classes are held every Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Detox Yoga Studios. Live Music is every Wednesday 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 9 Mile, and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Frankie Martin’s. Visit either garden before Sunday football for tailgating.

Exclusively at Frankie Martin’s Garden is Kickboxing, Halloweekend, and Paint & Sip. Every Sunday at 9:30 am there is a kickboxing class in the garden. On Sunday, October 23, Paint & Sip will take place with Stacey Crump from Painting on The Rocks from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Seating is limited, and tickets can be purchased on Frankie Martins Garden’s Facebook page for $35 each. Celebrate Halloweekend at Frankie’s with a weekend-long costume party, with prizes for the best kid costumes and pet costumes. Prizes range from gift cards to food tickets.

Some 9 Mile Garden exclusives include Karaoke, Witches Brew, Wine Wednesday, and Beer College. Late-Night Karaoke takes place Fridays from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. inside The Canteen, their modern drafthouse. On Wine Wednesdays, all bottles and glasses of wine are 10 percent off. Beer college is every other Tuesday at 6 p.m. with local St. Louis brewers who bring brewing knowledge and sample to these free sessions. On Thursday, October 27, Witches Brew, the free cocktail party, takes place with bar games, live music, and a $200 gift card costume contest.

“We are excited to host these fall events at both gardens during the month of October,” says Brian Hardesty, restaurateur and Managing Partner of Frankie Martin’s Garden. “With Fall finally here, it’s time to get festive and spend quality time with family and friends. That’s the communal environment our gardens host.”

To bring in the spooky season, both gardens are hosting Truck or Treat events. It will be Saturday, October 29, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 9 Mile Garden and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Frankie Martin’s Garden. If you want to pass out candy, reserve your spot and call 314-390-2806 for 9 Mile and 636-244-2420 for Frankie Martin’s. Spots for vehicles are limited, so you can set up a treat station in the Garden. No vehicles, only treat stations are available to reserve at Frankie Martin’s Garden.

9 Mile Garden is located at 9375 Gravois Road, Affton, MO, 63123. Frankie Martin’s Garden is located at 5372 St. Charles Street, Cottleville, MO 63304.