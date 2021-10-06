Franklin Junction and Dickey's Barbecue Partner to Open 25 Locations

Franklin Junction, an Atlanta-based restaurant e-commerce platform that matches compelling restaurant brands with host kitchens, announced its partnership with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. Through this partnership with Franklin Junction, Dickey’s aims to open its first host kitchen location by the end of October with the goal of 25 locations by the end of 2021.

“We are thrilled to add Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to our brand partner roster as they are the leader in the barbecue segment backed by 80 years of heritage,” states Rishi Nigam, CEO of Franklin Junction. “Dickey’s family-run business resonates well with us at Franklin Junction as we are selective in partnering with brands who truly value their brand reputation while embracing the power of e-commerce as they strive for smart growth. We look forward to bringing a taste of Dickey’s authentic Legit. Texas. Barbecue to the world.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, with over 550 locations globally, has seen tremendous growth throughout the past two years by focusing on e-commerce and online sales, making the partnership with Franklin Junction an ideal opportunity to accelerate their presence in untapped markets.

“As the restaurant industry continues to innovate, we are looking forward to our partnership with Franklin Junction to help our brand grow in a unique way,” adds Roland Dickey Jr, CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Franklin Junction’s offerings provide our brand with the ability to increase our revenue within our current operating systems while also bringing us to market quickly, and we are excited that this partnership will continue to allow us to bring Dickey’s to new consumers around the country.”

Founded in 2020, Franklin Junction’s platform helps established brands optimize their existing infrastructure by serving as a Host Kitchen® and selling other brands for delivery only. Hosts are matched with a thoughtfully curated roster of proven restaurant brands, allowing them to increase revenue while providing hosted brands a platform to expand their geographic reach without capital expenditure.