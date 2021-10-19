Fransmart Hires Don Baruch as Vice President of Franchise Support Operations

Fransmart, the global franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys, is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of seasoned food industry executive Don Baruch as Vice President of Franchise Support Operations. Baruch brings more than 25 years of franchise development and operations experience to support operations activities for Fransmart’s extensive portfolio of franchise brands. Most recently, Baruch was Vice President of Development for BurgerBusters, a more than 150-unit franchisee of Yum! Brands with Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, as well as several other national brands.

“An experienced franchisee, franchisor and franchise owner, Don brings a unique level of expertise and knowledge to fuel the success of our franchisees,” says Dan Rowe, Fransmart founder and CEO. “He has worked with some of the largest franchise brands in the nation with a proven track record for getting results. Our brands want 150+ unit franchisees so we decided to bring a key operations pro from a target franchisee onboard to coach our brands and their franchisees. Don is a dynamic addition to our talented Fransmart team; his strategic contributions will help drive our brands’ franchise development and expansion plans.”

After completing his MBA from Emory University, Baruch held senior operations roles with Yum! Brands and McDonald’s Corporation. As a successful multi-unit franchise owner for several national brands, Baruch’s extensive experience includes leading one of Taco Bell’s largest franchises to double in size over six years.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be in the franchising industry, and I look forward to helping Fransmart’s impressive portfolio of brands reach their full potential as leading global franchises,” says Baruch.

Fransmart has sold more than 5,000 franchises worldwide and launched franchising for Five Guys, QDOBA, The Halal Guys, Vapiano and many more, as well as invested in brands including Sweetgreen, Cava and by Chloe. Fransmart’s formula for success is finding the right emerging franchise opportunities at the right time and helping franchisors identify and develop successful, multi-unit franchisees around the globe.