Fransmart Opens Office in Scottsdale, Arizona

Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development firm for emerging brands, has opened a regional office in North Scottsdale at the Scottsdale Quarter.

“My family and I have been coming to Scottsdale for years. Since the pandemic increased the need for flexible work arrangements, it finally dawned on me that I could run Fransmart from anywhere,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “I didn’t have to wait for ‘someday’ to live where I wanted and have the lifestyle I wanted. And best of all, we haven’t missed a beat since moving to Scottsdale. We’re busier than ever.”

Fransmart is the development firm behind the franchise success of brands like Five Guys, The Halal Guys and Qdoba. The company is currently working with food celebrities Jon Taffer of Taffer’s Tavern and Fabio Vivano of JARS, along with brands like Rise, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, Curry up Now and more.

With the opening of the Scottsdale office, Fransmart has also hired two key positions.

Nate Amacher was added to the team as Director of Franchise Development. Amacher has over 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry helping grow various concepts, including opening 15 Yard House locations.

Dena Roché joined the Fransmart team as Director of Communications. She brings over two decades of experience in content marketing, public relations and branding to the role.