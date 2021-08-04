Freddy's Announces Sixth-Annual Kids In Need Foundation Partnership

Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, announced that it will offer a $1 discount on frozen custard treat purchases at locations nationwide in honor of National Frozen Custard Day on Sunday, Aug. 8. For the sixth year in a row, Freddy's will support the Kids In Need Foundation, an organization that believes every child in America deserves equal opportunity and access to a quality education.

“As back-in-school season begins, thanks to the generosity of partners like Freddy’s, we are able to ensure that underserved schools have the resources needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn,” says Corey Gordon, CEO of Kids in Need Foundation. “With the focus this year on having teachers and students return to in-person learning, school supplies and learning tools are critical, particularly in the country’s most under-resourced communities. We are grateful to Freddy’s, a company rooted in family values, as it raises awareness and support for the teachers and students served by our mission.”

Chris Dull, president and CEO for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, adds, “National Frozen Custard Day has become an annual tradition at Freddy’s that gives our Guests a reason to celebrate but also allows our brand to contribute to a cause that directly impacts our local neighborhoods. We’re proud to support Kids In Need Foundation for the sixth year in a row and are eager to continue to help students across the country start the new school year with a full backpack.”

Along with cooked-to-order steakburgers, frozen custard is a staple of the Freddy’s menu. Known for being smoother and richer than ice cream due to a time-tested churning process that minimizes ice crystals and excess air, Freddy’s frozen custard is made using only America’s finest dairy ingredients. Every day in each restaurant, it is churned throughout the day to produce the high-quality, fresh custard treat that made Freddy’s famous in 32 states.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to open more than 40 restaurants nationwide throughout 2021. Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S., including the Northeast, Upper Midwest, California, South Florida and large metro areas such as Pittsburgh and many of its surrounding markets.