Freddy’s Awards $102K to Bill Simon Memorial Scholarship

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced it has awarded a total of $102,000 to 44 recipients of the Bill Simon Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship, founded in 2017 in memoriam of the company's beloved co-founder and CEO Bill Simon, was created to support Freddy's team members' pursuit of post-secondary education in college or vocational programs.

“Freddy’s has achieved significant success over the past several years, and we know the hard work and commitment of our team members have been the driving force behind our achievements. We’re proud to turn our appreciation into action by awarding scholarships to some of our most driven and dedicated students,” says Ben Simon, president of the Bill Simon Memorial Scholarship Foundation and Senior Vice President of Operations for Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. “With the continuation of our scholarship program, we honor Bill’s legacy and his passion for education and a bright future for all.”

The scholarship fund is made possible through generous contributions from franchisees, vendor partners, the corporate office team and community members. This year marks the fifth year that all qualified Freddy's team members were welcome to apply for the scholarship. The 2022 recipients are pursuing higher education at some of the nation's top universities, including Kansas University, Utah State University and the University of Arkansas, as well as several vocational and specialty programs.