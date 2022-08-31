Freddy's Begins Using Force4Good's Online Fundraising Solution

Force4Good today announced Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is the latest fast-casual restaurant to employ its online platform for community fundraising.

“Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has a long tradition of assisting local communities through fundraising. With this new technology, our franchisees can do even more to support local church groups, schools, athletic teams, and other community organizations,” said Erin Walter, Freddy’s Vice President of Brand Marketing.

Force4Good's online platform is a complete fundraising solution for quick-service and fast casual restaurants. The system identifies the optimal timing to hold the event, manages turnout, determines sales and donation levels, and streamlines correspondence with the non-profit group. Comprehensive reporting and tax results are immediately available after an event has concluded. The platform is customizable to ensure a fully-branded experience.

“Fundraising is critical to building community relations, increasing foot traffic, and building restaurant’s customer base,” says Steven Cook, co-founder, Force4Good. “Force4Good takes care of the hard work - the scheduling, marketing, even the taxes. This allows the store to focus on what it does best.”

Based in Wichita, Kansas, Freddy's ran a pilot test of the program in 30 stores in Missouri and Illinois earlier in 2022. After seeing the success from those locations, the company rolled out the program in July to a total of 400 locations nationwide.

Restaurant fundraisers are becoming increasingly popular among restaurants – particularly large chain restaurants – as a means of increasing sales, attracting new customers, and doing good for their local communities.

Force4Good fundraisers average $650 in sales, $137 in donations, and 20 new restaurant customers, all with minimal effort on the part of the business. They're also incredibly easy to manage.

Local community groups appreciate the ease and convenience, as well.