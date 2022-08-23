Freddy's Builds Growth in Northeast Illinois

Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today the brand’s plans to accelerate its growth in Northeast Illinois with the signing of a multi-unit development agreement to bring six new Freddy’s restaurants to the region. Leading the new development in Chicagoland is veteran franchisee, Asif Poonja of JAM Equities. The announcement builds on the development success Freddy’s had in Chicagoland earlier this year, adding 13 new locations to its pipeline for the market in Q1.

“The development success we’ve been able to achieve in Chicagoland is a testament to the incredible franchise groups who are bringing Freddy’s to the market. We strongly believe that our newly formed partnership with JAM Equities will propel our growth even further,” says Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer at Freddy’s. “Asif has extensive local knowledge and experience in the foodservice industry, and we know that his leadership will position their future units for success with our brand.”

With over 25 years of experience owning and operating quick-service concepts, Asif and his team have nine Popeyes restaurants in their portfolio with eight in Iowa and one in Chicago, and the group is set to further expand their footprint with the brand by developing four new units this year.

“To broaden our portfolio, we have been actively searching for a proven concept that holds a unique position within the [quick-service restaurant] industry. Through our research, we confirmed that Freddy’s is one of the fastest-growing franchises in its segment, and we believe it complements our other brands well,” said Asif Poonja, President/CEO of JAM Equities. “Since entering Chicagoland, Freddy’s has proven to resonate across the market, and we’ve been fortunate enough to see the growth potential first-hand. We are excited to be joining the Freddy’s Family.”

Freddy’s has maintained strong development momentum in 2022 with 94 units added to its pipeline thus far and plans to grow its footprint in key target markets including California, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. The brand has attracted multi-unit operators by adapting to the ever-evolving QSR industry, implementing strategies to meet the increased consumer demand for convenience and accessibility. Most recently, Freddy’s partnered with Creative Realities to launch digitalized menu boards. This next generation technology is being used to provide a more seamless experience for guests through drive-thru solutions.