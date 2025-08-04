Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is celebrating National Frozen Custard Day this year by extending the celebration through the weekend, giving their loyalty members three deals to use over three days from Friday, August 8, through Sunday, August 10:

Any mini frost or shake for $1 ​

Any regular frost or shake for $2​

Any large frost or shake for $3

The offer is valid for all Freddy’s Guests and has a limit of one per order on the app/web. Valid for dine-in, drive-thru and app/web orders at participating locations. Excludes 3rd party delivery and catering. Offer cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, coupons, or promotions. Valid Friday, August 8, 2025 through Sunday, August 10, 2025 only.​

Many of Freddy’s guests are interested to learn that frozen custard is denser, richer and creamier than traditional ice cream, due to a churning process that eliminates ice crystals and excess air. Freddy’s premium frozen custard is churned fresh on-site several times throughout the day.