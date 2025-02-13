Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is officially declaring February 24 as National Steakburger Day to celebrate the brand’s famous steakburgers. Starting Feb. 14, Freddy’s Rewards members will enjoy a variety of in-app rewards as part of an ongoing celebration. The promotion culminates on February 24 with an in-app offer for a $1 Freddy’s Original Double.

First-time guests often ask, ‘What makes a Freddy’s steakburger special?’ Freddy’s starts with premium, lean ground beef pressed thin and seared on a flat-top grill to create deliciously crispy, caramelized edges and a juicy center. Every steakburger is cooked to order and sprinkled with Freddy’s Famous Fry Seasoning. We regularly recommend the Original Double, which comes standard with two patties, two slices of cheese, mustard, onion slices and pickle planks.