Freddy's Donates $25K to Kids In Need Foundation

Leading fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today that it donated $25,000 to the Kids In Need Foundation through its annual National Frozen Custard Day promotion in August. Since 2016, Freddy’s has donated a total of $100,000 to the organization, a national non-profit organization that partners with teachers and students in underserved schools to provide the resources needed for teachers to teach and learners to learn.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Freddy’s as the team continues to show their dedication and support to under-resourced teachers and students across the country,” says Corey Gordon, CEO of Kids In Need Foundation. “By having the support of a national brand like Freddy’s, we are sharing the support of thousands of Americans who impact the lives of many.”

Founded in 1995, Kids In Need Foundation believes that every child in America should have equal opportunity and access to a quality education. Through its programs, it provides essential school supplies to teachers and students in underserved areas, with a focus on schools with 70% or more of the student population participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

This donation follows a successful National Frozen Custard Day promotion held on August 8. Participating Freddy’s locations offered a $1 discount on all custard menu items throughout the day and supported the foundation with a donation. On October 27, 2021, Freddy’s executives presented the check to Kids In Need Foundation.

In addition to its ongoing charitable partnership with Kids In Need Foundation, this October, Freddy’s raised $25,000 through its American Red Cross Guest Giveback initiative where at participating locations, Guests had the option to donate a dollar to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. Freddy’s launched this campaign to support and benefit those impacted by Hurricane Ida. Freddy’s Sr. Vice President of Franchise Operations, Brian Wise and Sr. Vice President of Corporate Operations, Ben Simon presented the check to the American Red Cross on November 11, 2021.

“It's an honor to keep the National Frozen Custard Day tradition alive, and with tremendous turnout year after year, it’s humbling to see that our Guests continue to be equally committed to making positive contributions in their local communities,” says Chris Dull, President & CEO for Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. “We’re proud to maintain these charitable partnerships with exceptional organizations like Kids In Need Foundation and the American Red Cross who continue to give back in impactful ways, allowing Freddy’s to touch all corners of the nation.”

