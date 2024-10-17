Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is expanding its international footprint with three new locations in Canada. The agreement marks Freddy’s continued growth in Canada after signing a Master Franchise and Development Agreement with Gregg Most and Jim Werschler of North 49 Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in November 2022. The brand will partner with development group Steakburger North to bring the taste of Freddy’s to Winnipeg, Manitoba. The deal, signed with local franchisee John Hall and operating partner Turner Ethans of Steakburger North, will see locations open across Winnipeg over the next three years, with the first restaurant set to open in 2025.

“From the moment we discovered Freddy’s, it felt like the right fit—craveable food, great people, and a real commitment to quality and hospitality,” Hall said. “The Winnipeg community has always been very enthusiastic to try new restaurant concepts, and we’re ready to introduce Freddy’s in a way that feels local and authentic, with our focus on amazing service.”

Turner Ethans and John Hall are the local entrepreneurs bringing Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to Winnipeg. Hall, a seasoned franchisee with 27 years of experience, has built a reputation for innovation in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry and he has a passion for launching new products and building strong customer connections. Ethans, an experienced manager and sales professional, shares this enthusiasm for community-focused business.

“Bringing an iconic brand like Freddy’s into Canadian territories has been an exhilarating journey, and we feel thrilled to be closer to debuting our first franchise location in Winnipeg,” said Most. “It’s a pleasure to work with Steakburger North as we realize our goal of expanding Freddy’s Canadian footprint.”

This is Freddy’s third development agreement for Canada, signaling the brand’s increasing popularity and commitment to its rapid development throughout North America.

“We’re incredibly excited to be expanding our footprint in Canada, and Winnipeg is great market that will be a wonderful match for the Freddy’s brand,” said Andrew Thengvall, Chief Development Officer. “Working with franchisees who are just as passionate about our brand has been key to our success in the United States and in Canada, and we’re thrilled to partner with Steakburger North for this next phase of growth.”