Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced that the brand will be participating in a month-long giveback with its national charity partner, Folds of Honor. From May 1 through May 31, guests will have the option to give back to Folds of Honor by rounding up to the nearest dollar in-restaurant with dine-in or drive-thru orders.

Folds of Honor has been providing scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled service members since 2007. Beginning in 2022, their mission expanded to include the families of America’s first responders.