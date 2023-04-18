Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Names Patrick Turek VP of Real Estate

Fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced the addition of Patrick Turek as Vice President of Real Estate. In the new role, Turek will be responsible for driving both corporate and franchise real estate and development activity at Freddy’s, including site selection, strategic planning, and development that will continue the robust pipeline of new restaurants for the rapidly growing brand. Turek is an accomplished real estate professional with extensive knowledge of development strategy and is a veteran of the restaurant and hotel industry.

“With over 140 new restaurant commitments added this past year alone, now is a vital time to build on our real estate strategy,” says Andrew Thengvall, Freddy’s Chief Development Officer. “We are thrilled to have Patrick on the team. His expertise will further propel our growth and continue our momentum as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country.”

As a commercial real estate advisor, Turek has 18 years of experience in growing and developing national brands, including Panera Bread and Drury Hotels.

For more information about development opportunities, contact Mary Coots, Vice President of Franchise Development, at maryc@freddysusa.com or 316-719-7854. Prospective franchisees can also visit freddysfranchising.com for the latest information regarding available opportunities.