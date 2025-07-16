Freddy’s has launched its latest branding campaign, titled, “This is the good stuff.” The integrated media campaign launches July 17, with the creative spot airing across streaming services, YouTube and other social platforms, out-of-home, Freddy’s owned channels, and across their nearly 600 locations.

Where Strategy Meets Storytelling

The campaign and platform, developed in collaboration with Dallas-based creative agency 3Headed Monster (3HM), encourages people to slow down and savor the moment in a world that is moving too fast. The launch spot delivers this message with insightful humor, showcasing a family cherishing quality time with each other while enjoying Freddy’s signature steakburgers and frozen custard. This marks 3HM’s first branding campaign with Freddy’s since their scope as the brand’s social agency was expanded earlier this year.

“3Headed Monster continues to bring a unique blend of creativity and strategic insight that aligns with our ambitions for the Freddy’s brand,” said Erin Walter, Chief Marketing Officer of Freddy’s. “‘This is the good stuff’ is a stake in the ground for our loyal guests. It’s also emblematic of the trajectory we’re on with increased consumer engagement, new locations opening up nationally, and crave for Freddy’s at an all-time high.”

Flavors That Bring People Together

Coinciding with Freddy’s expanded menu offerings – including the addition of Tots, Grilled Cheese Steakburgers, and Prime Rib Steakburgers to its permanent menu – along with the debut of the Dr. Pepper Frost for summer, the campaign features Freddy’s as the go-to place to put down the phone and enjoy a good time and delicious food with family and friends.

“The insight behind the work is very real,” said Shon Rathbone, Founder and Creative Chairman of 3Headed Monster. “It’s getting harder to live in the moment and be present with the people we care about. There’s a lot of emotion and humor in that struggle. I think we all can relate.”

The new “This is the good stuff” platform will continue to be reinforced with future brand spots and limited-time-only messaging.

Freddy’s is committed to quality and hospitality with made-to-order steakburgers, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats in a warm, family-friendly atmosphere. Freddy’s has over 550 restaurants in 36 U.S. states, with another 130+ locations in development for 2025 and 2026. The fast-casual restaurant franchise is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchisees.