Freddy's Launches New Digital Menu Board with Creative Realities

Digital signage leader Creative Realities, Inc. and fast-casual restaurant concept Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced today the launch of their new fully digitized design-optimized menu board. The digital signage-based technology enhancement provides a more seamless experience for Freddy’s Guests and team members by reducing order and fulfillment times and better facilitating product choice through data-driven design strategy.

“Freddy’s and Creative Realities have been collaborating on next-generation technology projects for years, so we knew from the beginning that we wanted Creative Realities to take charge of these more strategic, digitized menus,” says Sean Thompson, IT Director at Freddy’s. “From consulting to design and implementation to the customer care that follows project deployment, Creative Realities brings every piece of the project to the table with expertise and the highest skill level in the market. And now our customers get to reap the benefits of a brilliantly designed menu, shorter wait times for their food and focusing on enjoying their meals and time spent with family and friends.”

Freddy’s originally engaged Creative Realities as a consultant to analyze and optimize their menu board design, which included providing insights to better predict and influence customer behavior, increase customer throughput during ordering and the creation of a consistent brand identity across franchise and corporate locations.

With their deep industry knowledge of Guest decision-making factors, Creative Realities content designers worked closely with Freddy’s marketing and operations teams to create a wholly new menu board approach. Following a successful pilot test, Freddy’s rolled out the new design and hardware at their restaurants around the U.S. and utilized Creative Realities for the implementation of Freddy’s new digitalized outdoor walk-up and drive-thru solutions. These types of technology upgrades boost the pace, size and throughput of transactions, helping Freddy’s reach and exceed ROI goals that justify the investment.

“We’ve only just begun to see how technologies and data like this can be applied in quick-service restaurants,” says Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities. “When [quick-service restaurants] utilize and properly analyze customer data, they can leverage next-generation digitization and personalization to create the highest and most seamless experience for customers – and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of these transformations.”