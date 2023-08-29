Freddy’s Launches New Grilled Cheese Steakburger

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced the launch of its new Grilled Cheese Steakburger. Back by popular demand, the Pumpkin Pie Concrete is also making its return to the menu, along with a new option: the Pumpkin Pie Shake. The limited-time offers are available to order starting August 30th through October 31 at participating Freddy’s locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy’s mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

The cooked-to-order Grilled Cheese Steakburger is made with two premium Freddy’s steakburger patties grilled with four slices of American and Swiss cheese, crispy Applewood bacon, and a savory tomato spread all on two buttery slices of thick-cut Texas toast.

“Our new Grilled Cheese Steakburger is the perfect combination of two favorites: steakburgers and grilled cheese,” says Laura Rueckel, CMO. “The addition of our savory tomato spread creates a nostalgic flavor that is reminiscent of dipping grilled cheese into tomato soup. Like all of Freddy’s menu items, the Grilled Cheese Steakburger is cooked to order and served hot and fresh, allowing guests to savor the seamless blend of rich flavors and textures with every bite.”

Freddy’s Pumpkin Pie Concrete and Pumpkin Pie Shake are seasonal classics made with fresh and creamy vanilla frozen custard blended with a slice of rich pumpkin pie, crust included, then topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon. The shake has added milk so guests can enjoy the dessert through a straw.

“Our Pumpkin Pie Concrete combines quality ingredients that elevate the pumpkin spice craze to a whole new level. Both guests and Freddy’s team members look forward to its return each year, and we’re thrilled to be adding the Pumpkin Pie Shake to our custard treat lineup,” adds Rueckel. “The concrete and shake are made with a deliciously creamy vanilla custard base that is churned fresh daily in each of our restaurants. What truly sets our pumpkin treats apart is the inclusion of pieces of whole pumpkin pie that have hints of spices including cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. They’re a celebration of autumn’s finest ingredients, blended into an irresistible and craveable dessert.”