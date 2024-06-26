Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced the launch of its new Prime Steakburger and REESE’S Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Concrete. Freddy’s REESE’S Creamy Peanut Butter Shake is also making its return to the menu after launching last year. The limited-time offers are available July 3 through August 20 at participating Freddy’s locations nationwide via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the Freddy’s mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy’s new Prime Steakburger is made with thin-sliced prime rib stacked on a premium steakburger patty with melted Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and sauteed portobello mushrooms on a toasted bun with garlic aioli.

Freddy’s new REESE’S Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Concrete is a blend of freshly churned vanilla frozen custard with REESE’S peanut butter sauce, REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups and caramel sauce, topped with whipped cream. The REESE’S Creamy Peanut Butter Shake is a returning menu item that features vanilla frozen custard blended with REESE’S peanut butter sauce and REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups, topped with whipped cream.

“Our new Prime Steakburger truly elevates the taste of our premium quality steakburger with the addition of tender thin-sliced prime rib and rich & creamy garlic aioli. The savory sauteed mushrooms and grilled onions create a symphony of bold flavors in every bite, making for a craveable burger that may become your new Freddy’s favorite,” says Laura Rueckel, Chief Marketing Officer. “Peanut butter lovers are sure to find REESE’S one-of-a-kind peanut butter blended with Freddy’s rich and smooth frozen custard an irresistible treat that incorporates the perfect balance of sweet and salty flavors in both the REESE’S Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Concrete and REESE’S Creamy Peanut Butter Shake.”