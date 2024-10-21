Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers announced the opening of its newest location in the Salt Lake City Airport adding to its existing three restaurants in the market. Owned and operated by leading North American travel retailer Paradies Lagardère, the opening marks Freddy’s third airport location, having debuted their first airport unit in Oklahoma City in 2022 and Grand Rapids earlier this year. Freddy’s is continuing to identify growth opportunities in non-traditional spaces, including sports stadiums and college campuses.

“At Freddy’s, we’re expanding our footprint while also diversifying our reach through non-traditional development, working towards the brand’s goal of connecting with new guests and fostering growth beyond conventional avenues,” said Chris Dull, CEO of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. “By establishing our presence in these bustling hubs, we are ensuring that Freddy’s remains a beloved destination for all, wherever their travels may take them.”

In addition to Freddy’s beloved steakburgers and frozen custard, guests of the new Salt Lake City Airport location will have the opportunity to try the brand’s breakfast menu, including the Breakfast Steakburger, Breakfast Bowl and Breakfast Burrito, only available in airports and select non-traditional locations. The Salt Lake City Airport location will operate from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

“We’re thrilled to expand our dining program at Salt Lake City Airport with one of our newest brand partners in Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers,” said Gregg Paradies, President and CEO of Paradies Lagardère. “Freddy’s craveable menu items made with quality ingredients will be a popular and welcomed offering for travelers in Salt Lake City, and we look forward to partnering with this great team on many more opportunities.”