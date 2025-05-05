Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a leading fast-casual restaurant concept known for its premium steakburgers and shoestring fries, has begun testing the cutting-edge RoboFry X4, a fully automated fry cooking system developed by Charter House Innovations. The pilot is currently underway in Freddy’s Training & Innovation Center and will move to select store locations in the coming months.

The RoboFry X4 system represents the next leap in quick-service kitchen technology, automating the entire fry process—from filling and shaking to cooking and dumping—all with dual linear arms working independently and in sync. Designed to retrofit into existing kitchen layouts, RoboFry X4 maximizes output and consistency while supporting back-of-house labor efficiency.

“At Freddy’s, we’re always looking for smart innovation that elevates both our operations and our Guest experience,” said Erick Von Merveldt, VP of Innovation & Training at Freddy’s. “The RoboFry X4 gives us an opportunity to streamline one of the most demanding areas in our kitchen while maintaining the quality and consistency our brand is known for.”

Von Merveldt highlighted the system’s modular design and ease of integration as key benefits:

“What stood out about the RoboFry X4 was its compact, retrofit-ready design and full automation—filling, shaking, cooking, and dumping—all in one system. It’s not about replacing people. It’s about reallocating our team’s time to better serve our Guests.”

The pilot program will evaluate core performance metrics, including cook time, throughput, product quality, and team efficiency. Freddy’s leadership is confident that the X4 system can drive operational improvements that scale across its rapidly growing national footprint.

“We’re tracking improvements in speed, consistency, and overall throughput,” Von Merveldt added. “Early results are promising, and we’re excited about what this could mean for the future of Freddy’s kitchens.”

Charter House Innovations, the Michigan-based design and automation firm behind the RoboFry X4, developed the system to address real-world challenges facing QSR operators—high labor turnover, demand for consistent food quality, and the need for more compact, flexible kitchen solutions.

“The RoboFry X4 is not just a robot—it’s a revenue-driving, Guest-focused solution,” said Chuck Reid, President of Charter House Innovations. “We’re thrilled to partner with Freddy’s to bring this vision to life.”

As Freddy’s continues to invest in Guest experience and operational excellence, the RoboFry X4 stands as a bold step forward in the evolution of fast-casual kitchens.