Freebirds Introduces Low-Carb Hero Tortillas

Freebirds World Burrito has partnered with Hero Bread to create a new industry and dietary standard for burritos lovers in Texas. Freebirds is now rolling Hero Tortillas, which are big on flavor, perfect for rolling and with only 2 grams of net carbs, 0 grams of sugar, and 15 grams of protein. They are an excellent source of fiber and have 170 calories, perfect for people looking to lighten their calories while enjoying the meats and proteins prepared by Certified Master Grillers at every Freebirds location.

“There is nothing else like these low net carb tortillas available. If you love burritos but want to lighten your calories and net carbs, these are the tortillas of your dreams,” says Alex Eagle, CEO Freebirds World Burrito. “Freebirds is always craveable and endlessly customizable. Thanks to Hero Tortillas, we have even more options for people who want lighter options.”

Cole Glass, CEO and Founder of Hero Bread, adds, “I started Hero to create delicious breads and baked goods that give people the freedom to eat what they want. Our tortillas were already popular in Texas, so having them as a menu option at Freebirds, a go to spot when I’m home in Austin, is really incredible.”

Hero TortillasTM are available now at all Freebirds locations. Freebirds Fanatics can now choose between Freebirds Flour, Cayenne Tortillas, and Hero Low Net Carb Tortillas when they customize their favorite Freebird burrito in any size, from Half bird to Original Freebird, to Monster, Super Monster and even larger. Freebirds also offers cauliflower rice, Abbots Butcher’s plant-based chorizo, and several low-carb bowls on the menu. With the addition of a low net carb tortilla, Freebirds fans everywhere can continue to enjoy its signature proteins and ingredients as a burrito while fulfilling their personal nutritional journeys. Suggested combinations include, Hero Bread low net carb flour tortilla, cauliflower rice, your choice of grilled steak, fajita chicken, or the newly improved green chili pork, sautéed peppers and onions, Pico de Gallo, and lime juice.