Freebirds World Burrito Announces New 'Claim to Fame' Lineup

Freebirds World Burrito announced its latest innovation: Claims to Fame, a collection of six uniquely crafted mouthwatering builds, available for both Freebird and Monster sized burritos and bowls. It will be available exclusively online at all participating Freebirds locations beginning September 7, 2023.

The Freebirds Claims to Fame collection is a flavorful masterpiece, a result of the Head Master Griller's culinary prowess and dedication to crafting the ultimate taste experiences. The collection includes the following:

The Big Steak – For aficionados of classic steak flavors, The Big Steak features, Spicy Cayenne Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, Ranch Hand Steak, Monterey Jack Cheese, Grilled Corn Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Creamy Jalapeno, and Queso, these creations promise to satisfy even the heartiest appetites.

Spicy BBQ Chicken – Ignite your taste buds with this spicy option. Featuring a harmonious blend of ingredients, including Spicy Cayenne Tortilla, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Freebirds Chicken, Monterey Jack Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, Grilled Corn Salsa, BBQ Sauce, and Habanero Salsa.

Sizzlin’ Fajita Chicken – Savor the exquisite taste of perfectly cooked chicken by our master grillers. Each creation, carefully curated with Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, Fajita White Chicken, Sauteed Peppers/Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Mild Tomatillo Salsa, Death Sauce, and Sour Cream.

The 1990’s Tribute – Where nostalgia meets flavor, this build includes Flour Tortilla, Spanish Rice, Whole Pinto Beans, Ranch Hand Steak, White Onion, Monterey Jack Cheese, Guacamole, Death Sauce, and Roasted Garlic to pay homage to the iconic flavors of the '90s, reimagined in a Freebirds masterpiece.

Lone Star Pork – This Texas-inspired offering includes Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, Green Chili Pork, Queso, Monterey Jack Cheese, Grilled Corn Salsa, Cilantro, White Onion, and Creamy Jalapeno to create a Texas flavor explosion that can only be found at Freebirds.

The Farmhouse-Friendly Filler (V) – The Farmhouse-Friendly Filler delights vegan enthusiasts with Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Black Beans, Vegan Chorizo, Sauteed Peppers/Onions,

Pico de Gallo, Grilled Corn Salsa, Creamy Jalapeno, and Guacamole. This selection proves that vegan can be both delectable and satisfying.

"Our culinary team has curated a selection of pre-built burritos and bowls," says Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. "Each Claim to Fame is based on our most popular combinations with an added kick of flavor from our certified Master Griller.”

Now through September 14, guests can enjoy $2 off any Claims to Fame burrito or bowl with promo code CLAIMS2FAME! Order online at https://www.freebirds.com/claims-to-fame or through the Freebirds app.

To get the latest updates on limited time offers and promotions, sign up for the official Freebirds Loyalty Program at https://www.freebirds.com/rewards.