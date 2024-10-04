Freebirds World Burrito, Texas’ No. 1 Burrito, turns up the heat once again with the highly anticipated return of its bold, savory Birria. Known for its bold, rich, and savory taste, Freebirds’ Birria is slow-cooked to perfection and is the ultimate addition to any guest’s creation! Prepare to excite your taste buds at all 64 locations across the Lone Star State, beginning Monday, October 7th.

To celebrate the return of Birria, Freebirds is introducing new flavor-packed prebuilt entrees, crafted to highlight the best of this slow-cooked sensation. Birria lovers are in for a treat with two new menu additions: the Quesabirria Banger and the Quesabirria ‘Dilla. These prebuilt meals are crafted to highlight Birria’s rich flavors, satisfying every Freebirds craving with bold, mouthwatering bites.

The Quesabirria Banger is available as a burrito or bowl, and includes birria, Spanish rice, black beans, queso, grilled corn salsa, cilantro, white onions, roasted tomatillo, and lime juice. But the mouthwatering goodness doesn’t stop there. The Quesabirria ‘Dilla is packed inside our spicy cayenne tortilla, filled with birria, Monterey Jack cheese, white onion, cilantro, lime juice, roasted tomatillo, and served with queso on the side.

“At Freebirds, we pride ourselves on bold flavors that excite our guests, and the return of Birria is no exception—it’s back and bolder than ever,” said Chris Larsen, Chief Flavor Officer at Freebirds World Burrito. “With the new Quesabirria Banger and Quesabirria ‘Dilla, we’ve crafted the ultimate Birria experience, packed with mouthwatering goodness that’s sure to satisfy every craving this season.”

Birria will be available at all Freebirds locations starting October 7th for a limited time only. Slow-cooked and packed with rich, savory goodness, this limited-time addition is perfect for burritos, bowls, tacos, and more. Don’t miss your chance to try it before it’s gone!

Ready to satisfy your cravings? Visit www.freebirds.com/birria-2024 to place your order or follow us on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito for more delicious updates.

To get all the latest updates on all our BOLD offers and promotions, sign up to be a Freebirds Reward Member at www.freebirds.com/rewards.