Freebirds World Burrito Brings Back Brisket for Limited Time

Back by popular demand, Freebirds World Burrito’s fan-favorite brisket has returned to its menu of endlessly customizable, craveable fare for a limited time only. Starting Monday, guests can add natural hickory smoked brisket as a protein to any burrito, bowl, salad and more at all 55 locations across Texas while supply lasts.

A beloved limited-edition release at the fast-casual chain, Freebirds’ brisket is tender and juicy, slow cooked to perfection, with just the right hint of smokiness.

“Freebirds’ brisket is our biggest and most popular promotion of the year. We’re so excited for the return of this seriously craveable special alongside the variety of premium meats at Freebirds,” says Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito. “Just like the spirit of Freebirds, brisket is a quintessential Texas staple. We’re excited for our guests to enjoy it over the summer months.”