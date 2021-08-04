Freebirds World Burrito to Enter Houston in September

Freebirds World Burrito, known as Texas’ No. 1 Burrito, is bringing its beloved craveability to the community of Kingwood in northeast Houston this September. This location will add to Freebirds’ 55 current locations in the Lone Star State, opening at 3112 W Lake Houston Pkwy, next to HEB.

Freebirds is looking to hire over 30 new employees, also known as Tribe members, at the new Kingwood restaurant.

Freebirds’ Kingwood will hold a public Grand Opening celebration with free samples and special opening promotions on a date to be announced soon.

This is the beginning of a major unit expansion for Freebirds, which just announced it will double its total number of locations over the next 5 years. The main areas of expansion will be across Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, though the growth will see locations open across the state. With a slated 20% growth rate year over year, Freebirds is strengthening its position as Texas’ second largest burrito chain.

As Texas’ No. 1 Burrito and consumer choice for “Most Craveable Brand,” Freebirds uses certified Master Grillers at every restaurant to ensure our single-cut meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. With the most flavorful marinades and sauces in Texas, Freebirds is consistently craveable. “It’s Your World” at Freebirds where burritos and bowls are customizable and personalized with signature ingredients, including premium meats, guacamole, legendary Queso Blanco and other delicious options you won’t find anywhere else.