Freebirds World Burrito to Expand into Downtown Dallas

Freebirds World Burrito, known as Texas’ No. 1 Burrito, is bringing its beloved craveability to Downtown Dallas’ Arts District this winter. This location will add to Freebirds’ 55 current locations in the Lone Star State, opening at 2000 Ross Ave, #190, Dallas, TX 75201.

Freebirds is looking to hire over 30 new employees, also known as Tribe members, at the new Ross Ave restaurant.

Freebirds’ Downtown Dallas will hold a public Grand Opening celebration with special promotions on a date to be announced soon. The new Freebirds location will be located below the JW Marriott Arts District hotel, which opens in 2022, and directly across the street from Trammell Crow Center.

This is part of a major unit expansion for Freebirds, which recently announced it will double its total number of locations over the next 5 years. The main areas of expansion will be across Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, though the growth will see locations open across the state. With a slated 20% growth rate year over year, Freebirds will solidify its position as Texas’ second largest burrito chain.