This holiday season, Freebirds World Burrito is introducing a treat to warm the hearts of dessert lovers everywhere: the new Pecan Pie Cookie. Perfectly timed for fall and winter festivities, this decadent cookie delivers all the nostalgic flavors of classic pecan pie with the ease of a handheld dessert—no fork needed. This tasty treat offers a modern twist on the beloved holiday dessert, blending the warmth and sweetness of pecan pie with the irresistible texture of a cookie.

The Pecan Pie Cookie brings together a gooey filling, golden buttery dough, roasted pecans, and a hint of sweet caramel, making it an irresistible seasonal treat. Each cookie is baked until just crispy on the outside, with a soft and warm center that captures the cozy spirit of a homemade pie. With every bite, guests will experience the perfect harmony of nutty pecan flavors and sweet caramel—delivering the cozy flavors of fall in a portable form.

“Our new Pecan Pie Cookie takes all the comfort of a holiday classic and puts it into a handheld treat,” says Chris Larsen, Director of Culinary at Freebirds World Burrito. “It’s everything people love about pecan pie, but with the added richness of a cookie. Perfect for any occasion, our new Pecan Pie Cookie is our way of bringing a slice of Texas tradition to the holiday table, making it easy to enjoy a favorite flavor of the season on the go.”

The Pecan Pie Cookie is now available at all Freebirds locations. Enjoy it alongside your favorite Freebirds burrito, bowl, or salad for a truly satisfying holiday meal. Whether you’re a lifelong pecan pie fan or just looking to try something new, Freebirds’ Pecan Pie Cookie is sure to hit the sweet spot this season and all year long.