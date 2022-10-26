Freebirds World Burrito Now Offers Shredded Beef Birria

Freebirds World Burrito is now offering a new Texas-inspired shredded beef Birria available for any entrée, burrito, bowl, or salad at all 60 locations across Texas just in time for the holidays.

What originated in Central Mexico, has now made its way to Texas and Freebirds is adding its personal Texas inspired touch. Freebirds is taking the phenomenon “quesabirria” and adding its own Texas influence on it by recommending customers to add their Legendary Queso for the ultimate “Queso-Birria” experience.

“Everything we create is inspired by Texas. Our Shredded Beef Birria is a fresh take on a Texas holiday classic.” Says Alex Eagle, CEO Freebirds World Burrito. “Combining Birria with our queso in a burrito is my new favorite holiday tradition.”

This juicy beef is slow cooked with guajillo chilis, Chile de árbol, onions, garlic, clove, and for that Texas touch, Texas jalapeños, for 18 hours until tender for pulling. Traditionally made during the holiday season, Freebirds’ Birria has launched just in time for its bold and savory flavors to be available for all your gatherings and special events.

Freebirds Birria goes well with all the great options at Freebirds so guests can customize their bowl or burrito however they like. The Freebirds favorite Queso-Birria burrito combination features Spanish rice, black beans, lime juice, cilantro, and onions, all topped with Queso.

As Texas’ No. 1 Burrito and consumer choice for “Most Craveable Brand”, Freebirds uses certified Master Grillers at every restaurant to ensure our single-cut meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. With the most flavorful marinades and sauces in Texas, Freebirds is consistently craveable. “It’s Your World” at Freebirds where burritos and bowls are customizable and personalized with Texas inspired ingredients, including premium meats, guacamole, legendary Queso Blanco and other delicious options you won’t find anywhere else. Freebirds has recently added Vegan Chorizo from Abbots Butcher's to the menu, which is soy-free and certified vegan. Whether Paleo, Keto, Low-Carb, or vegan, Freebirds has delicious choices to fit any customers dietary preference.

Freebirds has recently announced it will double its total number of locations over the next 5 years as a part of a major expansion. The brand has already announced new restaurant openings in the pipeline including Conroe, Murphy, and Kyle Texas.